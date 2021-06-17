Big Boi of OutKast Puts the Dungeon Family House on Airbnb for $25 a Night

The home where OutKast and members of the Dungeon Family rap collective made hit records in the 1990s is available for short vacation stays for June and July of this year.

According to Airbnb on Thursday (June 17), in celebration of Black Music Month, Big Boi of the iconic Atlanta-bred rap duo has listed the ATL home for $25 a night. The Dungeon Family house was named after the basement studio where Big Boi, André 3000, Goodie Mob, production and songwriting team Organized Noize, which included Sleepy Brown and much more, made some of their most successful records.

The home's listing, which appears to be from Big Boi himself, reads in part: "The Dungeon is where André 3000 and I spent countless hours writing songs and producing beats that became OutKast’s early albums. Atlanta taught me the power of community, so in celebration of Black Music Month, I’m inviting fans into the home where Southern hip hop was born. Booking opens at 1 p.m. EDT on Friday, June 25 for overnight stays on June 29, July 1 and July 3."

TMZ also reports today that the price tag for the stay is in honor of the 25th anniversary of OutKast's ATLiens album.

"Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house," Big Boi tells Airbnb. "We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs."

Big Boi revealed back in January of 2019 that he purchased the property. He said via social media at the time: "New day new Lot ... Just copped the Dungeon."

The Speakerboxxx rapper also notes in the listing what the home offers visitors during their weekend stay: "Guided access to the basement of the house, a 1990s relic where me and André 3000 recorded some of our early hits, including our debut album Southernplaylisticadillacmuzik." The abode includes a "state of the art in-home studio, outfitted with Yamaha audio equipment" as well.

The colorfully decorated home has a queen size bed, a fireplace painted to resemble OutKast's fourth album, Stankonia, which dropped in 2000, plush and vibrant furniture and drapes, and more. The house, however, doesn't come equipped with a television or washer/dryer.

Those interested in staying at the iconic residence must also be a resident of the U.S.

And lastly, in honor of the influence music education has had on not only Big Boi, but also his career, Airbnb will be making a one-time donation to Atlanta Public Schools Music Department to increase resources and widen access to music education for youth in grades K-12th.

Check out images of the Dungeon Family's Airbnb home below.