OutKast Finally Get Their Rightful Recognition With Nomination for 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

The ATLiens are in the running for Rock Hall consideration. OutKast are among the nominees for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday (Feb. 12), OutKast was announced by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as one of the 14 nominees to be considered for the 2025 induction ceremony. This is the first time the iconic rap duo of André 3000 and Big Boi have been nominated.

John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, highlighted the impact of the artists and bands nominated in a statement. "These remarkable Nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever evolving sounds and continued growth of rock & roll," he said.

To be eligible for nomination, artists or bands' first commercial recording must have been released at least 25 years ago. OutKast dropped their debut single "Player's Ball" in 1993. The track served as the lead-in to their 1994 debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik.

Nominees will be voted on by a panel composed of over 1,200 artists, historians and music industry professionals. Criteria for voting selection includes an artist's impact on music culture, influence on other musicians that have followed, as well as the scope and longevity of their career and body of work.

The 2025 Performer Inductees are revealed in late April, along with Inductees entering the Hall under three special committee categories: Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non Performer Award.

The 2025 Induction Ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in the fall and the date to be announced.

Last year, A Tribe Called Quest and Eric B. & Rakim were nominated for the Rock Hall. ATCQ earned the official induction in 2024.

Hip-hop earned its rightful recognition in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame starting in 2007 with the induction of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five. There are 14 solo acts or groups that have been inducted into the Rock Hall.

See the artists nominated for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

OutKast

Mariah Carey

Chubby Checker

Soundgarden

Cyndi Lauper

Oasis

Billy Idol

Joy Division/New Order

Maná

Phish

Joe Cocker

The White Stripes

Bad Company

The Black Crowes