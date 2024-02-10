A Tribe Called Quest, Eric B. & Rakim Nominated for 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

A Tribe Called Quest and Eric B. & Rakim are nominated for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

On Saturday (Feb. 10), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced this year's star-studded list of nominees whose contributions to the music industry deem them all worthy of such an honor. A Tribe Called Quest, comprised of Q-Tip, Jarobi White, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and the late Phife Dawg, join Eric B. & Rakim in representing hip-hop as hopeful inductees. The two iconic rap acts will find out if they've been voted in this coming April with the official induction ceremony being held later in 2024.

While ATCQ was been nominated for induction into the Rock Hall for the past three years consecutively, 2024 serves as Eric B. & Rakim's second time on the ballot. It has been 12 years since the first time the New York duo was nominated back in 2012. Both A Tribe Called Quest and Eric B. & Rakim rose to prominence in the 1980s and early 1990s during what many consider to be the golden era of hip-hop.

Which Rappers Have Already Been Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

Should A Tribe Called Quest and Eric B. & Rakim earn enough votes to be inducted into the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, they'll find themselves among an elite set of rappers and groups who've had a lasting impact on hip-hop culture and the recording industry as a whole. Previous inductees include Run-DMC, N.W.A., The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur. Eminem and Jay-Z have also achieved the high honor, with Missy Elliott being the latest Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee after she made the cut on her first year of eligibility in 2023.

Many congrats to A Tribe Called Quest as well as Eric B. & Rakim for earning themselves nominations for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Here Are All of the Artists, Groups and Bands Nominated for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

A Tribe Called Quest

Mary J. Blige

Mariah Carey

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Eric B. & Rakim

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Jane's Addiction

Kool & the Gang

Lenny Kravitz

Oasis

Sinéad O'Connor

Ozzy Osbourne

Sade