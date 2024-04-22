A Tribe Called Quest to Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

A Tribe Called Quest will be inducted into the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

Tribe Get Rock & Roll Hall Nod

On Monday (April 22), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the inductees for the 2024 class. A Tribe Called Quest has finally made the cut. They will be inducted into this year's class along with Mary J. Blige, Kool and The Gang, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton and Foreigner. The ceremony will take place on Oct. 19 in Cleveland.

Tribe follows in the footsteps of Missy Elliott who was the only hip-hop artist inducted into the Hall in 2023 as a performer.

A Tribe Called Quest Finally Hear Number Called

A Tribe Called Quest is generally viewed as one of the greatest rap groups of all time, and were instrumental in melding hip-hop and jazz. Originally consisting of Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Jarobi White, the Queens, N.Y. group released a trio of critically acclaimed albums in the early 1990s including People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm (1990), The Low End Theory (1991) and Midnight Marauders (1993). Tragically, Phife Dawg died in 2016 at the age of 45 from complications resulting from diabetes. The Hall of Fame recognition only adds to Tribe's beloved legacy.

This was the group's third time on the ballot after first receiving nominations in 2022 and 2023. Tribe joins the growing list of rappers to be inducted into the Rock Hall including Run-D.M.C, N.W.A, Jay-Z, Tupac Shakur, Eminem, LL Cool J and others.

Check out the full list of inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2024 below.

