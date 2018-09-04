A Tribe Called Quest Reunite at 2006 Bumbershoot Festival – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

Sept. 4, 2006: Pioneering rap group A Tribe Called Quest had fans anxiously anticipating a reunion of any sort after their fifth studio album, The Love Movement, in 1998. Prior to the group officially reuniting at Seattle, Wash.'s 36th annual Bumbershoot Festival, Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, Jarobi White and DJ Ali Shaheed Muhammad began performing at 2K Sports' second annual Bounce Tour, their first in six years, on Sept. 1 in Detroit, Mich.

The Tribe were cast as Bumbershoot's headliners alongside Kanye West and opened up with Phife, the five-foot assassin, performing his intro to "Buggin' Out." The classic single from the crew's critically-acclaimed, sophomore LP The Low End Theory brought fans to a roar as ATCQ continued on with tracks like "Award Tour," "Scenario," "Can I Kick It?" and "Jazz (We've Got)." They also performed "Bonita Applebum," which was led by an insanely dope beatboxing session between Phife, Jarobi and Q-Tip. To the approval of fans, Tip also rapped his lyrics to "Vivrant Thing" during their set.

A little over a year after Phife Dawg's untimely passing on March 22, 2016, Q-Tip announced their show at Panorama Festival would be their last as a group. You can watch ATCQ's last performance below.

Watch A Tribe Called Quest Reunite at the 2006 Bumbershoot Festival (Part 1) Below

Watch A Tribe Called Quest Reunite at the 2006 Bumbershoot Festival (Part 2) Below

Watch A Tribe Called Quest's Final Concert Performance Together at the 2017 Panorama Festival Below