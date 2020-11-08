An OutKast and A Tribe Called Quest Verzuz Battle Is Happening, Says Swizz Beatz

The second season of Verzuz battles will feature an epic clash between OutKast and A Tribe Called Quest.

Verzuz cocreator Swizz Beatz let the cat out of the bag during an Instagram Live session with DJ Kid Capri on Friday (Nov. 6). "We got Tribe Called Quest and OutKast," Swizz revealed, adding that the battle is pending. "I wasn't even supposed to say that. I might have just fucked that all up."

He added, "We love them and we got patience. So, whenever they ready we ready ’cause Verzuz is not just something for the pandemic. It's something for the culture, permanently. That's what I want people to understand. We got so many lined up, we ain't even start yet."

The Verzuz format, cocreated by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, has become a hit during the pandemic as fans get to see some of their favorite artists go hit-for-hit on Instagram Live during a time when concerts are halted and clubs are closed. Some of the highlighted matches have included DMX vs. Snoop Dogg, Fabolous vs. Jadakiss, 2 Chainz vs. Rick Ross, Nelly vs. Ludacris and more. They have not been restricted to rap. Singers Monica vs. Brandy, reggae stars Bounty Killer vs. Beenie Man, and singers Eryakh Badu vs. Jill Scott have also been hits.

Picking battles has even become a point of contention. Earlier this year, 50 Cent and Ja Rule's beef was reignited after Fif shot down Ja's proposal to battle it out in a Verzuz livestream. Most recently, Busta Rhymes called out T.I. However, the King did not take the bait. Instead, to kick off Verzuz season two, T.I. and Jeezy will go head-to-head on Nov. 19.