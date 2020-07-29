Bow Wow Fires Back at Timbaland for Saying Bow Doesn’t Have 20 Hits

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's Verzuz battles have seen some great rap pairings set up by the Instagram series' creators and applauded by fans. Most recently, fans urged Bow Wow to toss his hat into the ring to face off against Soulja Boy. However, after Timbaland questioned Bow Wow's ability to last all 20 rounds, Bow has made it clear that he isn't to be played with.

On Monday (July 27), Bow Wow responded to the super-producer's comment suggesting he doesn't have enough hits to meet the battle's qualifications. Timbo wrote under a post on The Shade Room, "He mite not have 20 n the bag." The headline of The Shade Room's post was about Bow explaining why he doesn't want to do a Verzuz battle.

The "Let Me Hold You" rhymer went on to respond to Timb's comment via social media writing on Instagram, "@timbaland you been drinking too much ciroc.... 20? Timbo you betta stop playing w/ me. I can give you 10 before i hit my 3rd album. The Bow Wow era was nothing to play w/ Ima let the people tell you about me tho 💪."

Instagram

He also wrote on Twitter, stating, "Yo! @Timbaland said I might not have 20 songs to do a verzuz... I LAUGHED."

As comments from eager fans about Bow Wow's music catalog and his ability to hold his own continued to roll in, Bow firmly stated that he wouldn't be participating in a hit-for-hit competition against the"Crank That" rapper. "NOT GONNA HAPPEN," he responded in a retweet.

Some fans questioned if Bow is interested in participating in the battle in general or if it was the potential matchup that people have been suggesting. Either way, Bow Wow clarified that he won't be participating in any form of a Verzuz battle. He also said that he would have went up against Fabolous, who recently battled Jadakiss.

Following reports that Timbaland didn't think that Bow Wow's music history was sufficient enough to handle a battle, fans jumped to his defense, compiling 20 of the best songs from his discography. Timbaland eventually walked back from his comments about Bow, inviting him to participate in the battle. "@shadmoss ok let’s celebrate this for the culture @verzuztv let’s talk young king !!!," Timbo said via IG.

There is still no word on if Bow Wow will take part in any battle, but from what he's been saying, it's a no for him.