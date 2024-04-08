Missy Elliott Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour

Missy Elliott is going on her first-ever headlining tour this summer and she's bringing Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland along for the ride.

Missy Elliott Announces Out of This World Tour

On Monday (April 8), Missy Elliott shared a trailer on social media revealing she will be hitting the road this summer in her first headlining tour. In the trailer, which can be seen below, Missy, Busta and Ciara emerge from a spaceship wearing futuristic outfits. The trio then realizes they are not on Earth because Bussa Buss took a wrong turn at Mars.

"'OUT OF THIS WORLD' TOUR across NORTH AMERICA!!!!" Missy captioned the post. "With my fam @ciara @BustaRhymes & my bro @timbaland. The Spaceship will be Landing at an ARENA NEAR YOU. RUN 4 COVER!"

The 24-city jaunt will kick off on July 4 and visit cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York and more, before wrappinng up on Aug. 22. Presale tickets for the tour go on sale on Thursday (April 11). General tickets go on sale the following day.

"This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour," Elliott said in a statement. "Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLDwith me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!"

Missy Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The tour news comes after Missy Elliott became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last November. She joins a list of rappers that includes N.W.A, Eminem, Tupac Shakur, Jay-Z and more.

See the trailer for Missy Elliott's first-ever headlining tour with Busta Rhymes and Ciara below.

Watch the Missy Elliott's Out of This World Tour Trailer