Timbaland Thinks Britney Spears Is Going Crazy and Wants Justin Timberlake to Put a Muzzle on Her

Timbaland Thinks Britney Spears Is Going Crazy

On Oct. 29, Timbaland sat down for a panel interview with 9th Wonder at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. A fan asked Timbo at one point to share his thoughts on claims made about JT in Spears' latest memoir The Woman in Me, including that the song "Cry Me a River" was about her.

"She going crazy, right?" Timbaland said as the audience laughed. "I wanted to call and say, 'JT you gotta put a muzzle on that girl man.' But you know what? We live in the age of social media and viral. Everybody wanna go viral. I get it cause that's the way you make money, go viral. 'I gotta do something to get people's attention.'"

The comments drew the ire of Britney Spears fans, who demanded on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Timberland should be quiet when speaking on their queen.

"Timbaland who?" tweeted the #BritneyThailand fan account. "We don't know him until he said something bad to Britney but don't worry we put his name on the blacklisting. He should be burned in hell for the hateful words and hateful mind go straight to himself. No doubt Karma is real. See him in hell soon."

Justin Timberlake Spoke In an Accent When He Met Ginuwine, Says Britney Spears

Among other massive bombshells in Britney Spears' memoir, the pop star also claimed that during their whirlwind relationship from 1999 to 2001, she witnessed JT put on a Black accent when speaking with rappers and R&B singers—most notably Ginuwine.

An excerpt from the book reads, "One day, J and I were in New York going to parts of town I’d never been to before. Walking our way was a guy with a huge blinged-out medallion. He was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah, fo shizz, fo shizz. Ginuwine! What’s up, homie?’"

Elsewhere, Spears claimed she was also pregnant at one point with Justin Timberlake's child, but that they decided to abort it.

Watch Timbaland Speak About Birtney Spears and Justin Timberlake