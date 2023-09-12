What Happened Between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards?

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake had a run-in backstage at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards, and fans have been clamoring to figure out what exactly happened.

What Happened Between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake?

A video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday evening (Sept. 12) shows Megan Thee Stallion getting ready to take the VMAs stage to perform her new single "Bongos" with Cardi B. However, the clip shows that Justin Timberlake quickly approaches her and leans in to say something. Megan Thee Stallion responds and points her finger emphatically before turning away and appearing angry.

Fans immediately went on X to share theories about what they thought was said, with many saying Meg and JT got into a bit of an argument moments before the Houston Hottie's "Bongos" performance. However, a backstage source clarified to Variety that there was "zero fight" between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake, saying the pair merely had a "cute" exchange before Megan Thee Stallion's show.

“He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper,'" the source said. “It was very cute."

Regardless, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B's "Bongos" performance ended up going off without a hitch.

Check out the video of Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake speaking below.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Exchange Words