Cardi B Says No Current Female Rappers Sound the Same

Cardi B is praising the current crop of female rappers in hip-hop for all being unique.

Cardi B Talks Working With Female Rappers

On Sept 8. Cardi B sat down for an interview with Big Tigger for Audacy Check In to discuss her new single "Bongos" with Megan Thee Stallion and her upcoming album. She was also asked directly about why she enjoys working with other female artists.

"Why not?" Cardi B said in the interview below. "It’s not that I’m a 'girl’s girl' – I’m just a girl. I’m clearly going to gravitate more to girl’s music. So when I do a song with these girls it’s because I really like y’all’s song. If I like your music and I like your sound, let’s do something together. Why the f**k not? If I like your s**t, I want to work with you."

"All the girls right now, I feel like nobody sounds like each other right now," Cardi B added. "That’s the good thing about it."

Cardi B's New Single

Cardi B's new single "Bongos" is her second collab with Megan Thee Stallion following 2020's "WAP," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Last month, Cardi B updated fans on when her new album will be dropping.

"I'm not going to wait long after all these singles," Cardi told Vogue Mexico. "So stay tuned because it's coming out very soon."

See Cardi B discussing her new single "Bongos" and working with other female rappers below.

Watch Cardi B's New Interview With Audacy Check In