Cardi B Microphone Thrown at Fan During Performance Sells for $100,000 on eBay

The microphone Cardi B threw at a fan during her performance in Las Vegas is now sold for $100,000 on eBay.

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), the e-commerce site eBay ended its bidding on the Shure Axient digital-modeled microphone Cardi B hit a fan with after it was purchased for $100,000. The microphone, which can be seen below, is owned by the production company, The Wave. It was on the market since Aug. 2 and originally had 122 bids.

An eBay seller named g27racing is responsible for auctioning it off. Scott Fisher, the owner of The Wave, stated in the listing that he's donated the proceeds to two different charities, Friendship Circle Las Vegas, an organization that helps special needs children and their families, and The Wounded Warrior Project, a cause that helps wounded and disabled veterans.

"I was encouraged to sell the mic but decided I would try to do something good," Fisher wrote in the listing. "If you want a piece of hip hop infamy and what has now become national and world news, then please bid whatever you are willing to spend. Thanks."

Cardi B Chucks Microphone at Fan

On July 29, Cardi B chucked a microphone at someone in the crowd while performing "Bodak Yellow" at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas, which can be seen below. The 30-year-old rhymer was heated after a person threw a drink at her. However, footage from an attendee reveals what happened moments before the incident. In the video below, Cardi B and her DJ told fans to splash her with water. Although the incident resulted in Bardi being an alleged suspect of battery, the rapper's attorney told TMZ on Aug. 3 that she won't be criminally charged.

