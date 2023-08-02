Cardi B Microphone Thrown at Fan Now Up for Auction on eBay

The microphone Cardi B threw at a fan during a concert in Las Vegas over the weekend is now up for sale on eBay to the highest bidder.

Cardi-Thrown Mic Up for Auction on eBay

Cardi B went viral twice over the weekend for mic-throwing incidents in Las Vegas. The one that has received the most coverage is the incident at Drai's Beachclub where Bardi hurled a mic at someone in the crowd who tossed a drink at the rapper while she was performing. That mic can now be yours as it is being sold on e-commerce site eBay. The mic, which is owned by production company The Wave according to TMZ, is being auctioned off by seller g27racing. It is a Shure Axient digital model. The money for the mic will reportedly go to a good cause.

"Shure Axient digital Mic Cardi B threw at a person. Auctioned for charity," the description reads. As of press time, the mic has received a highest bid of $50,100. There are six days left in the auction.

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Incident and Fallout

On July 29, Cardi B was performing at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas when she urged fans to splash her with water during a break in the action. After she commenced performing, someone unexpectedly tossed a drink at the rapper, which triggered Cardi to throw her mic at the person.

Cardi B Now Possible Battery Suspect

The person who was hit with the mic has filed a police report, XXL has confirmed.

"On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery," the Las Vegas Police Department told XXL in a statement on Monday (July 31). "According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued."

Cardi B has yet to comment on the incident.

See the Cardi B-Thrown Mic That's for Sale on eBay Below

Cardi B mic thrown at fan. eBay loading...