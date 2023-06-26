Cardi B Denies Rumor She Cheated on Offset – Listen

Cardi B is shutting down rumors that she had cheated on her husband Offset.

How Did the Cardi B Cheating on Offset Rumor Start?

On Monday (June 26), Cardi B shut down rumors that she allegedly had cheated on Offset. It all started on Saturday (June 24), when Cardi jumped on Twitter Spaces to address Tasha K's tweet last Friday (June 23) that featured an old video of a woman who alleges she's been sleeping with Offset since 2013 (see below).

During her session on Spaces (watch the video below), Cardi slammed Tasha K's gossipy post but also addressed fans who kept bugging her to divorce Offset. The Bronx rapper said that she wasn't going to divorce 'Set. However, she gave a hypothetical of what would happen if she did separate from the former Migos rhymer.

"I'm that type of b***h that a n***a's gonna cuff," she said in the video below via her Twitter Spaces diatribe. "I don't be outside like that. So when I do be outside — these baseball players, these rappers — their voices start trembling. They be like, 'H-H-H-H-Hi Cardi.' They be nervous because I'm a bad b***h."

“What do y’all be trying to accomplish when y’all be bringing my n***a up?” she continued. "Like, what is it?" "Everybody wants a single Cardi."

Cardi said that if she would ever divorce Offset she wouldn't have a problem finding a new man. The Grammy Award-winning rapper added that she is a highly-valued woman who is extremely wanted by rich men.

"I'm not like you b***hes. I have choices. I'm a bad b***h for real. I'm a bad b***h in real life," she boasted. "A bad b***h on Instagram. A bad b***h in everything. I'm rich and I always get cuffed."

Read More: Offset Angry at Someone Trying to Holler at Cardi B in Her DMs

Cardi B Denies That She Allegedly Cheated on Her Husband Offset

It looks as if people were confused by her comments during her previous Twitter Spaces on Saturday and started spreading rumors that Cardi was allegedly cheating on Offset.

This after Offset jumped on his Instagram Story and posted a message writing, "My wife f***ed a N***a on me gang yall n***as know how I come." He then deleted the post.

On Monday (June 26), Cardi B held another chat session on Twitter Spaces to shut down rumors that she was allegedly cheating on Offset.

Bardi began her audio stream singing Keyshia Cole's "I Should've Cheated" before addressing the rumors.

"Don't pay attention to the country man, y'all," she told her followers. "I'm f**kin' Cardi B. If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it would be out. I'm just not anybody. I can't be f**kin' no regular degular shmegular because they gon' tell the world. I can't f**k nobody in the industry cause they gon' tell too."

"So please boy, stop acting stupid. Don’t play with me," she added.

In the end, there is no infidelity happening in Cardi B and Offset's marriage.

Listen to Cardi B Shut Down Rumors That She Is Allegedly Cheating on Offset Below