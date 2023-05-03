Cardi B Makes Stomach-Turning Spicy Bowl for Offset – Watch

Cardi B recently decided to jump on the spicy bowl trend and used Offset and their kids as her taste tester.

On Wednesday (May 3), Cardi B shared a video on her TikTok account of herself trying out a new recipe in the kitchen.

"What up y'all, it's your girl, Cardi B," the "WAP" rapper begins in the social media clip. "My man been asking me to do this trendy spicy bowl s**t. So, I gonna do it for him."

Cardi then lays out her recipe, which includes two Big Mama pickled sausages, globs of hot sauce, red pepper flakes, chopped pickles, pickle juice, jalapeño peppers and jalapeño pepper juice. She doesn't stop there. Bardi adds peperonchini, peperonchini juice, banana peppers, banana pepper juice, smoked paprika "for color and flavor," blackened seasoning, Old Bay seasoning and a few boiled eggs.

"OK, this is the final product," Cardi B says when finished. "Now, it's time for the taster to taste."

Offset, being a good husband, gives the concoction a taste and is surprisingly pleased.

"It's good," the former Migos member opines. "I f**k with it. I'll put this s**t in a soup."

Their daughter Kulture then gives the dish a try. She runs away screaming after taking a small bite.

Cardi B has been opening up to fans on her new TikTok page. Last month, she gave her supporters a glimpse into a day in her life, which included her taking a shopping trip to Target.

See Cardi B Preparing a Stomach-Turning Spicy Bowl for Offset and His Reaction Below