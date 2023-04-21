Cardi B Going After YouTuber Tasha K’s Property to Collect $4 Million Debt From Lawsuit

Cardi B is gunning for Tasha K's property to fulfill the $4 million debt the vlogger owes her after losing a defamation lawsuit.

On Thursday (April 20), a writ of execution was filed against Tasha K, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (April 21). The document, signed off on by Judge William M. Ray II, notes Tasha K's property can be seized to recover the $3,868,753.47 Cardi B was awarded after winning the suit in 2022.

Tasha K commented on the move on social media on Friday.

"Look! Sis & Law I Know you need that cause work is slow for all of us right now, but right now, I ain’t got it!" she captioned a list of her debts on Twitter. "But let your lawyers know that when I’m up, you gone be up & stuck…You get first dibs after this irs bill gets paid."

Cardi B sued Tasha K for defamation in 2019, after the vlogger made a blog post in 2018 that accused Cardi of drug use and having sexually transmitted diseases. The case was tried in Georgia federal court in January of 2022. Cardi won and a judge ordered Tasha K to pay the "Money" rhymer $3,868,753.47. Tasha K initially refused to take the defamatory posts down until she was threatened with jail time. She unsuccessfully appealed the verdict last September.

Earlier this month, Tasha K joked on Twitter that she'd paid her $4 million debt to Cardi B off in cash, prompting Bardi to check her Apple Pay account.