Cardi B Testifies That She Was Suicidal Following Blog Posts Accusing Her of Prostitution – Report

Cardi B told a jury in a Georgia federal courtroom today that she felt "extremely suicidal" following a 2018 blog post that accused her of being a prostitute.

According to a Billboard report, published on Thursday (Jan. 13), the Bronx, N.Y. rapper took the witness stand on the fourth day of her libel trial against YouTube personality and blogger Latasha Kebe, better known as Tasha K. During the testimony, Cardi, born Belcalis Almánzar, said she was distressed over the blogger's alleged defamatory posts about her, which she felt would ruin her reputation.

"I felt extremely suicidal," Cardi B told the jury, adding that she felt powerless over Ms. Kebe's constant slanderous posts about her. The Grammy-winning rapper said over time she developed migraines, fatigue, weight loss and anxiety over the allegations.

"Only an evil person could do that shit," Cardi B reportedly said, before apologizing for her profanity.

Cardi B may be referring to a 2018 video interview Kebe did with an alleged former friend of the platinum-selling rhymer who claimed that Cardi was a prostitute and allegedly had herpes.

During Cardi's testimony, she vehemently denied she had herpes and recalled the exact harm those claims caused her. The rap mom of two children described a hurtful incident in which she shared a photo to social media of herself kissing her daughter Kulture on the lips and the deluge of hurtful comments from users asking whether it was OK for her to do that considering the herpes rumor.

Cardi's libel case stems from her 2019 lawsuit against Kebe in which the rapper claims the video blogger slandered her name in dozens of videos with shocking allegations. One video mentioned in the lawsuit includes verbiage that Cardi B "fucked herself with beer bottles on fucking stripper stages."

The jury trial began on Monday (Jan. 10) and is expected to run until next week. Cardi B's attorneys are expected to rest their case today before adjourning until Jan. 18. Once that happens, Kebe's attorneys will get to call their own witnesses, including Cardi B for cross-examination.

XXL has reached out to Cardi B’s rep and her attorneys, Sarah Matz of Adelman Matz PC, and Lisa Moore, of the law firm Moore Pequignot LLC, for comment.