Cardi B Checks Her Apple Pay to See if YouTuber Tasha K Paid $4 Million Debt

Cardi B is checking her Apple Pay after Tasha K announced that she finally paid off the $4 million judgment she owed the rap star.

On Saturday (April 1), Tasha K informed her fans (affectionately called Winos) on her social media pages that she paid off her $4 million debt in cash. The YouTube personality may be referring to the $4 million judgment that was awarded to Cardi B after the Bronx rapper sued Tasha for defamation.

"PSA Winos [clinking glasses emoji] I just paid off my 4 million dollar debt in cash [prayer hands emoji]," she tweeted on Twitter. Tasha shared the same message on her Instagram account.

Now, this could be an April Fool's Day joke on Tasha K's part since it is April 1st. Plus, $4 million in cash is a lot of money to be carrying around.

Nevertheless, gossip blog Neighborhood Talk reshared Tasha's Twitter announcement on their Instagram page. Cardi B saw the blog post and commented on it.

"Mhhhhmmmm [thinking man emoji]......let me check my Apple Pay," she wrote.

Cardi B responds to a post on Neighborhood Talk about Tasha K paying off her $4 million debt to Cardi B.

As previously reported, on March 21, Tasha K disclosed on her Instagram page that she has conceded after losing her appeal and would pay Cardi her judgment. She also apologized to the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

"Damn Winos!" she wrote. "We lost the appeal against Cardi B sad day. But I'm gonna be alright. I appreciate all your love [and] support. Throughout this fight. Today we throw in the white flag. What happened will never happen again. To Cardi [and] her team, I apologize sincere. We live and learn."

We don't know for sure if Tasha K really delivered the $4 million bag or not, but Cardi B is keeping an eagle eye on her Apple Pay account.