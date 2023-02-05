Cardi B Licks All Over Offset’s Mouth on Red Carpet at Grammy Awards Party – Watch

Get our free mobile app

It's no secret that Cardi B loves Offset. So much so that the Bronx rapper was filmed licking all over Offset's mouth on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy Awards party.

On Saturday (Feb. 4), Cardi B and Offset appeared on the red carpet at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman (aka the Clive Davis Party) looking fabulous and in love. While on the red carpet, the hip-hop couple allowed photographers to take pictures of them. Then, just for fun, Bardi grabbed Offset's face and proceeded to lick all over his mouth, which you can watch at the bottom of this post.

Offset upped the ante and grabbed his wife's butt with both of his hands and started licking her mouth as well. They both hugged each other and laughed as the shutterbugs were snapping away. It was, undoubtedly, a surprising red carpet moment. It's also good to see Offset happy and in good spirits.

Cardi B was at the Grammy event to honor Atlantic Records Chairman and CEO Julie Greenwald and Atlantic Records Chairman and CEO Craig Kallman.

"Respected across the music community, Julie and Craig have fostered the careers of an incredible range of talent," said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, in a press release. "They both have a passion and love for music, and they are constantly pushing the music industry forward with their transformative work with the artist community. We are so honored to celebrate these two industry titans at this year’s Pre-Grammy Gala."

Speaking of Grammys, the 2023 Grammy Awards will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Watch Cardi B and Offset Lick Each Other at a Grammy Awards Party Below