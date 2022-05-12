DJ Mistakes Cardi B for Nicki Minaj, Cardi and Offset React – Watch

UPDATE (MAY 13):

DJ Will, the DJ in the New York City club who mistakenly shouted out Nicki Minaj's name instead of Cardi B's when the latter was in the venue, has issued a statement about the ordeal.

"My Apologies To Cardi, Offset, Their Family, Friends & Fans 🙏🏾," he wrote as the caption to a video of himself on May 12. In the clip, he gives "my side of the story" and wanted to clear the air. "Last night in the club, a promoter, manager passed me along information to shout out and unknowingly I ran with it. I never meant any disrespect to Cardi B, Offset, their family, friends or fans in any way shape or form. It was an honest mistake and I feel horrible about it," DJ Will shared.

Watch DJ Will's video below.

ORIGINAL STORY (MAY 12):

While Cardi B and Offset were partying at a club, a DJ mistaken Cardi for Nicki Minaj, and Cardi and Offset reacted accordingly.

In a viral video that was posted on The Shade Room on Thursday (May 12), Bardi and her husband, Offset, were partying at Richie Romero’s Wonderland club in New York City on Wednesday night (May 11). Suddenly, the DJ plays a song by Cardi’s rap rival Nicki Minaj, and makes a huge blunder.

“Shout out to Nicki Minaj in the muthafucka building, let’s go!” the DJ yelled. “Nicki let's fuck it up, let’s go!” he added.

Offset is clearly pissed off by the DJ’s mistake and gives an evil stare at the DJ booth. The Migos member then ponders on how he should handle the situation. But Cardi grabs the microphone and tells the DJ to stop playing the song and lets everyone know who is in the building.

“What’s good? How the fuck y’all doing tonight? Are we gonna turn the fuck up?” the Bronx rapper asked the clubgoers.

“Who is in the building tonight? 'Cause, we want all the fucking smoke, ya heard!” Bardi continued. “Are we getting dangerous tonight? DJ, are we getting fucking dangerous tonight?"

There’s no word on if the DJ apologized to Cardi for his huge mistake.

According to a Page Six insider, the couple reportedly grabbed some takeout at a Chinese restaurant (and left a $1,000 tip) before heading to Wonderland, where they spent an additional $5,000 on drinks.

Watch Cardi B and Offset’s reaction to a DJ mistaking Cardi for Nicki Minaj below.