The stars are out and dressed to the nines at the 2022 Met Gala including rappers like Nicki Minaj, Future, Jack Harlow, Anderson .Paak, Swizz Beatz, Megan Thee Stallion, Roots drummer Questlove and more.

The event took place on Monday (May 2) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The annual fundraising event, which always features the celebrities in attendance wearing their most prestigious threads, is back to being held for consecutive years after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus. This year's theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, with the dress code being gilded glamour, white-tie. This is a sequel to last year's theme of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

The Met Gala has been the spot for some memorable hip-hop-related moments in years past, for better or worse. In 2013, Kanye West performed his then-unreleased "I Am a God" track, which would later appear on his Yeezus album that dropped that summer.

The 2018 event was the site of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj deading their beef after seemingly being at odds for some time. They would infamously go on to get into an altercation at New York City's Plaza Hotel during Harper’s Bazaar Icons party for 2018 New York Fashion Week later that year. At the same event in 2018, Cardi and Offset's security was accused of allegedly assaulting a man who reportedly heckled Bardi after she refused to give him an autograph. In 2019, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper stole the show with her dress. Cardi B showed up to the event in a stunning blood-red dress that featured ruby nipples that reportedly cost $500,000.

See photos of the rappers who attended the 2022 Met Gala below.