Cardi B Recounts Moment Offset Found Out About Takeoff’s Death

Cardi B recently opened up about the harrowing moment when she and Offset found out about Takeoff's death.

On Monday (Jan. 16), Jason Lee shared his interview with Cardi B on his new The Jason Lee Podcast. During the broad interview, Bardi broke down how she found out Takeoff had been killed last November.

"We was in bad," Cardi B recalled at the 1:14:00-mark of the lengthy interview. "We was supposed to go to La La's party in New York and my daughter threw up all over my costume...We just fell asleep and out of nowhere, Offset phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing. Offset picked up the phone and he's just like 'No!'" He screaming and screaming. And I'm like, 'What's going on?' He's like, 'Takeoff is dead.'"

She continued: "I smacked him, I was like, 'Don't say that.' He's just like screaming. Throwing things. Throwing up. Running all over. I was just so scared. I was just crying so much. It was terrible."

Takeoff's death on Nov. 1, 2022 shocked the hip-hop world. The Migos rapper was shot and killed outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston when an argument turned into gunfire following a private party outside the venue. Offset's first public reaction was to change his profile picture to Takeoff in tribute. Two weeks after the shooting, Offset broke his silence on social media with a heartfelt statement.

In November of 2022, Cardi B opened up about dealing with Takeoff's death, as well as helping her husband cope with the tragic loss.

"I know that y'all been seeing my Insta-Stories, and y'all see Offset in and out of my Stories and everything," Cardi B started. "We living our life normally. But deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy. And I feel like if I talk about the incident, so desenstized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel, like what muthafuckas been really going through, y'all would say, 'Sympathy. Oh, sympathy.' And we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case."

She added, "But, no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile. Seeing him randomly cry. Seeing him trying to distract his mind. Completely fucking schedule been changing trying to keep up with work after everything he been going through for these past couple of weeks."

Offset now opens his shows with a video tribute to Takeoff scored by The Jackson 5's "Never Can Say Goodbye."

Check Out Cardi B's Entire Interview on The Jason Lee Podcast Below