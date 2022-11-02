Offset Changes Profile Picture on Instagram to Takeoff Following His Death

Offset is reacting to news of the tragic death of his cousin and fellow group member Takeoff.

On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Offset made his first public acknowledgment of Takeoff's passing by switching out the photo on his Instagram profile to a picture of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. The photo shows Takeoff smiling with a white heart next to his head. This is Offset's first social media action since Takeoff died.

Offset changes his Instagram avatar to a photo of Takeoff offsetyrn/Instagram loading...

As previously reported, Takeoff was shot and killed outside 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m CST on Tuesday morning. According to information released during a press conference held by the Houston Police Department on Tuesday afternoon, the incident occurred after an altercation broke out while a group of around 40 people were standing outside the venue. Someone or someones pulled out a gun and opened fire. The Migos member was fatally struck in the head or neck area. Quavo was also present but not injured during the shooting. Two other individuals suffered non life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital in private vehicles.

Video has surfaced of the argument that apparently led up to the shooting and it shows Quavo arguing with another man over basketball and someone throwing a punch right before the shots were fired. Another video of the chaotic aftermath shows Takeoff on the ground appearing to bleed out while Quavo and other people attempt to assist him. Takeoff was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. He was 28.

Takeoff's label, Quality Control Music, has released an official statement on Instagram in the wake of the rapper's tragic passing.

"It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff," the statement reads. "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss."

Born Kirsnik Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of the Migos, with Quavo being his uncle and Offset being his cousin. Recently, Offset has become estranged from the other group members, with rumors of a breakup running rampant. Quavo and Takeoff released their debut album as a duo, Only Built for Infinity Links, last month. Offset is slated to release his sophomore solo album on Nov. 11, though it is unclear if that will still happen.