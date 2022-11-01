Desiigner Breaks Down in Tears After Takeoff’s Death, Says He’s Done With Rap

Desiigner is having a tough time dealing with the tragic death of Migos rapper Takeoff and says he is done with rap.

On Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Desiigner went on Instagram Live after learning the news that Takeoff was shot and killed hours earlier in Houston. In the clip, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is distraught over the news that his fellow rapper has lost his life, which brought Desiigner to tears.

"Why?" he screams out multiple times. "Why do we fucking do this?"

"I swear to God, this shit ain't nothing, I'm done rapping," he continues. "This version of me is done," he says pointing to his diamond plaque for "Panda."

"Y'all took Takeoff, bro," he adds while sobbing. "It's done. Y'all wanted it, it's over. Y'all killed Takeoff...I can't even call [Quavo]. I can't even call Offset. I can't even call none of these nigga. Yo, [DJ] Durel..."

"I'm done. I can't live like this no more," he concludes. "R.I.P. [PnB] Rock. R.I.P. Takeoff. R.I.P. Nipsey [Hussle]. R.I.P. Biggie. R.I.P. everybody, bro."

As previously reported, Migos member Takeoff was reportedly shot and killed in Texas at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston early this morning. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot around 2:30 a.m. following an altercation during a dice game, which resulted in someone opening fire and fatally striking the Atlanta rapper. Two other people were reportedly hit during the shooting and transported to the hospital in non-emergency vehicles. Takeoff was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.

Video is circulating of the aftermath of the shooting, which appears to show Takeoff laying in a pool of blood while Quavo, who was present but not injured during the shooting, tries to get him assistance.

As of press time, the Houston Police Department has not confirmed the identity of the deceased victim of the shooting.

XXL has reached out to Takeoff's team and the Houston Police Department for comment.

See Video of Desiigner Breaking Down After Learning of Takeoff's Death Below