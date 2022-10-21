Quavo, Takeoff Say Migos Would Reunite With Offset for a Verzuz If the ‘Check Right’

There is clearly some turmoil in the Migos camp but Quavo and Takeoff say a reunion is possible, if only for one night.

On Thursday (Oct. 20), N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast shared a snippet from the newly released interview with Quavo and Takeoff. The clip shows N.O.R.E. questioning the duo about participating in a Verzuz hits battle.

"Name who y'all think can Verzuz with us," Quavo asks. "We can't do OGs. We not gon' bother no OGs."

N.O.R.E. then questions if this hypothetical Verzuz would feature Offset in the equation.

"We can't do a Migos reunion for one Verzuz?" N.O.R.E. responds. "No? That's not gonna happen?"

"Shit, if that check right," Takeoff responds.

A fracture in the Migos camp has been evident since May when Offset unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram, and Quavo and Takeoff announced they would be performing as a duo. Offset is set to release his solo album next month, while Quavo and Takeoff recently put out their LP as a duo, Only Built for Infinity Links.

Earlier this month, Quavo and Takeoff addressed the status of the group during an interview on the Big Facts podcast.

"I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo," Quavo said. "Because we came from a loyal family. [We] supposed to stick together. Sometimes when shit don't work out, it ain't meant to be."

"We don't know all the answers," Takeoff added. "God know. We pray a lot. We tell [God] whatever aint right, however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it. We pray, so only time will tell. We’re always family, ain’t nothing gone change.”

"We just stand on loyalty. We stand on real-deal loyalty," Quavo continued. "This aint got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, no nothing. This something to do with three brothers. It is what it is. Right now, we gone be the duo ’til time tell."

The full video version of the Drink Champs interview with the Migos airs on YouTube on Saturday (Oct. 22).

Check Out the Snippet of Quavo and Takeoff on Drink Champs Below