Quavo and Takeoff Address Status of Migos, Say They Want to See Their Career as a Duo

While the Migos haven't officially announced a split, a rift is evident. Quavo and Takeoff, who are now performing as a duo, recently addressed the elephant in the room in a recent interview.

Quavo and Takeoff were recently interviewed on Big Bank and DJ Scream's Big Facts podcast, with a portion of the unaired interview debuting on TheShadeRoom on Monday (Oct. 3). During the sit-down, the newly formed duo was asked directly about the status of the Migos now that it appears Offset is no longer attached.

"I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo," Quavo said. "Because we came from a loyal family. [We] supposed to stick together. Sometimes when shit don't work out, it ain't meant to be."

"We don't know all the answers," Takeoff added. "God know. We pray a lot. We tell [God] whatever aint right, however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it. We pray, so only time will tell. We’re always family, ain’t nothing gone change.”

"We just stand on loyalty. We stand on real-deal loyalty," Quavo continued. "This aint got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, no nothing. This something to do with three brothers. It is what it is. Right now, we gone be the duo ’til time tell."

Speculation of trouble within the Migos camp started back in May after Offset unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. The next day, Quavo and Takeoff released the single "Hotel Lobby" as the duo Unc & Phew. Days later, Quavo refused to answer questions about the rumored split by the paparazzi. The following month, the group pulled out of a scheduled performance at the 2022 Governors Ball in New York.

In July, Quavo and Takeoff announced a headlining show as the Migos without Offset. In August, reports came out that Offset was suing Quality Control Music for control of his solo career.

Quavo and Takeoff's album Only Built 4 Infinity Links is set to drop on Friday (Oct. 7). Offset's solo album is slated for a November release.

See Quavo and Takeoff Addressing the Status of the Migos Below