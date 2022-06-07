Migos Pull Out of Governors Ball Performance Amid Breakup Rumors

Weeks after reports broke that the Migos might be splitting up, it has been announced that the group is no longer performing at the upcoming 2022 Governors Ball in New York City.

On Tuesday (June 7), The Governors Ball's official Instagram account made a lineup announcement for their upcoming showcase, which is slated to take place June 10-12 at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. "Due to circumstances out of our control Migos are no longer performing at Gov Ball. Updated lineup coming soon," the message reads.

Five minutes later, it was announced that Lil Wayne will be gracing the stage in place of the Atlanta trio.

"@LilTunechi will be playing the GOVBALLNYC Stage on Friday, June 10th at 6:30pm!" the follow-up tweet reads.

The Migos first sparked breakup rumors last month after Offset unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. The move was noticed the same day Quavo and Takeoff announced they would be releasing music as a duo called Unc and Phew, a shoutout to their familial bond. The duo released the single "Hotel Lobby" the following day.

All three Migos members have been mum on the situation. Quavo was even directly questioned about the status of the group and refused to give up any info. Quavo's Instagram bio and Offset's Twitter bio still mention them as being 1/3 of the group, respectively.

The Governors Ball returned in 2021 after taking a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's lineup for the three-day music festival includes Playboi Carti, Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, Coi Leray, Roddy Ricch, Denzel Curry, YG, J.I.D, J. Cole and more.

Check out the full lineup for the 2022 Governors Ball below.