Atlanta Artist Creates Massive Takeoff Tattoo That Breaks Guinness World Record for Largest Tattoo

An Atlanta artist has created a massive Takeoff tattoo that broke the Guinness World Record.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's report, published on Friday (July 7), tattoo artist J.R. Outlaw, paid tribute to Takeoff with a huge inked portrait of the late Migos rapper. The tattoo was designed on a giant 79-foot-long synthetic silicone skin that artists practice on to get better at their craft. In creating the tattoo, Outlaw is now a Guinness World Record holder for having the largest tattoo artwork in the world.

"I think [Takeoff] was just a big influence in the city and the culture of Atlanta, like in general," Outlaw told the newspaper. "It was really the whole group. They made a real lasting impact on the city, so we just wanted to do something to memorialize him, and that's really what it was about."

Finding a large synthetic silicone skin is not a simple task. Outlaw and his team at Iron Palm Tattoos & Body Piercing searched for the perfect silicone skin, contacting several prosthetics technicians in the Atlanta TV and film production industry. It took them four tries to find a piece of silicone that was free of defects, tears and bubbles.

The inked artwork of Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was done in orange, green and brown hues. The mural depicts Takeoff in a spacesuit, a reference to his first and only solo album, The Last Rocket. Outlaw used standard tattoo guns purchased from Amazon.com to create the mural, which took over two months to complete.

"Seeing it when we actually stood it up and took the pictures of it, and you get a feel for how big it is - that's when you start to feel the emotions come out of it," Outlaw told Fox 5 Atlanta. "Like, wow."

As for what's next for the record-breaking piece of art, Outlaw hopes to have it showcased at an art gallery for the world to see. For now, fans can see it at the Atlanta tattoo shop.

Read More: Doja Cat Continues to Cover Her Body in Tattoos After Having None

Offset Has a Massive Takeoff Tattoo on His Back

Back in April, Offset shared on his Instagram account photos of his massive back tattoo of Takeoff. In one pic, the tattoo covers the Migos' rapper's entire upper and lower back. The design features the slain rapper rocking a leopard print jacket, which reveals several of his diamond necklaces. Above Takeoff's head are the planets Saturn and the moon, as well as the spiral galaxy the Milky Way.

In the caption, Offset typed, "Love you 4L & after" along with a rocketship, a white heart and a peaceful dove emoji.

Read More: Quavo and Offset Reunite for Takeoff Tribute at 2023 BET Awards

See the world's largest tattoo below.

Watch Atlanta's Fox 5 News Report on Takeoff Tribute Tattoo Being the World's Largest Below

See Photo of the Takeoff Tattoo