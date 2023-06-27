Doja Cat Continues to Cover Her Body in Tattoos After Having None Six Months Ago

Doja Cat continues to cover her body in new tattoos after having none at all just six months ago.

Doja Cat Shows Off Her New Tattoos

On Sunday (June 25), Doja Cat hit up Instagram to show off some freshly-inked tattoos. The "Attention" rapper's new body art was applied by renowned Los Angeles tattoo artist, Mr. K, who also shared his recent work on Doja via social media.

Doja Cat Adds a Spider to the Bat Skeleton Tattoo Covering Her Back

Doja Cat's Instagram slide show below begins with an image of the California-bred artist posing topless with her back to the camera as she displays a highly detailed spider hanging from a web dangling down from the bat skeleton tattoo she was inked up with last month.

Doja Cat's New Eyeball-Popping Hand Tattoo

However, perhaps the most interesting part of Doja Cat's new ink work is the tattoo Mr. K designed on what appears to be her right hand. Complete with a fresh set of manicured nails, Doja shares an image of the hand tattoo, which features a bloodshot eyeball with a medieval-style sword being driven through it. The detail surrounding the eyeball includes intricate tribal designs as well as the numbers nine and five with dot work scattered throughout.

Are All of Doja Cat's Tattoos Brand New?

It appears as though Doja Cat has a newfound obsession with getting ink done. After leaving her skin bare throughout her entire life before 2023, the "Kill Bill" spitter got her first tattoos done back in February. In the months that followed, Doja has been adding to the literally eyeball-popping collection, which includes tattoos on her forearms, wrists and biceps as well as the new ones on her back and hand.

What Other Cosmetic Upgrades Has Doja Cat Made to Her Body?

In addition to Doja Cat's ever-growing body art and her notably stunning yet outrageous fashion ensembles, the Planet Her artist has also undergone procedures like breast augmentation and liposuction surgery.

See Doja Cat's New Tattoos in the Photos Below