Here’s the Reason Doja Cat Probably Won’t Be Getting Invited Back to Met Gala

Doja Cat might have attended her first and last Met Gala.

The famed Met Gala took place on Monday night (May 1), with Doja Cat stealing the show after showing up looking like a real-life cat via the use of special effects prosthetics. However, if statements made during a recent interview by Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala host Anna Wintour hold true, Doja might not get a second invite.

On Monday, Anna Wintour and Met Museum Costume Institute curator-in-charge Andrew Bolton sat down with CBS' Gayle King for an interview about the must-attend event. During the sit-down, King asked the duo, "What's the best way to be invited and what's the best way to never be invited back again? What really ticks you off, Anna?"

"Smoking in the gallery," Andrew interjected. "Touching the art."

"Smoking, yes," Anna agreed.

"Those would be no-nos," Andrew added.

Doja Cat was spotted vaping at the event on multiple occasions. So, there's a chance her Met Gala card might get revoked.

Last month, Doja Cat talked about her smoking addiction during an interview with Interview Magazine.

"I haven’t smoked nicotine in like 10 weeks," she told the publication. "And then Elle just came out with a shoot where I’m smoking a cigarette, but it was when I was smoking. They’ve had these photos in this interview for a thousand years, and now people are like, 'Oh my God, she’s smoking again.' But I don’t smoke. I’m nicotine free. And I love nicotine free vapes. Any zero nicotine vape doesn’t hit, it just feels like you’re breathing and it’s like, 'What is this?' It feels pointless. But this thing really feels… It hits, it has the same effect. I also got hypnotherapy."

Considering Doja Cat was vaping, there's a chance she might get a pass.

See Anna Wintour Explaining the Easiest Way to Not Get Invited Back to Met Gala Below