Hackers Take Control of Doja Cat’s X Account and Diss Iggy Azalea

Doja Cat's X, formerly known as Twitter, account has been hacked and the perpetrators have partially set their sites on dissing Iggy Azalea.

On Monday (July 8), strange—even for Doja Cat standards—posts began coming from the Cali artist's X account. One that caught people's attention was a dig at Iggy in a post promoting her meme coin.

"Shut up b**ch," the Doja hacker responded under Iggy's ad.

They added in a more direct tweet, "F**k that stupid b**ch @IGGYAZALEA and buy $DOJA."

Iggy and Doja Respond to Hack Job

After a while, people started to realize the tweets were the work of a hacker, including Iggy who tweeted that she knew the real Doja Cat was not putting up the posts.

"Hackers on celeb girl accounts again making it about me cause I’m their fixation but they didn’t consider the fact that I may actually interact w ppl in real life and it’s not fitting into reality lol," the Aussie rhymer posted. "Get rugged if yall want but I’m cool w that girl irl so yall f**ked up w that tweet hackers," she added in a follow up post.

The hackers responded to Iggy's post. "You forgot to @ me boo," one reply reads.

Doja Cat has also reacted to her account being taken over as well.

"My Twitter's been hacked these messages are not from me," she confirmed on her Instagram Story.

Rappers claiming they've been hacked and actually being hacked is not uncommon. Last month, 50 Cent claimed hackers made $300 million after taking over his social media accounts and promoting crypto.

See Doja Cat hackers dissing Iggy Azalea and the rappers' responses below.

