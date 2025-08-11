Doja Cat Weighs In on the Debate She’s Not a Rapper and Her Thoughts Are Valid

Doja Cat responds to an X user who says Doja's not a rapper.

Doja Cat Rapper Debate Rages On

On Aug. 9, X user playeration shared an opinion about the ongoing debate about whether Doja should be considered a hip-hop artist.

"Hopefully after Doja drops pop disco album of the century her fans can stop trying to force her into female rap conversations," they posted. "She’s a singer who raps sometimes. That doesn’t make her a rapper. If she is a rapper then so is Beyoncé."

"You can’t be taken seriously as a rapper without ever prioritizing bars, punchlines, wordplay, and storytelling: the very things that make rap what it is," they added.

Get our free mobile app

Doja Cat Responds

After getting wind of the tweet, Doja pushed back against the viewpoint on X, on Sunday (Aug. 10).

"You can continue to copy and paste this theory but the truth is is I do tell stories, use punchlines regularly, and prioritize wordplay frequently," Doja typed. "This is what rapping is by definition. You agreed that I rap. If I rap on 95% of my music what does that mean in your mind?"

This is not the first time Doja has had to respond to her rap credentials being called into question. Back in 2021, she clapped back at people who claimed she is not a hip-hop artist.

"Anyone who says that I’m not a rapper is in denial. They don’t know what they’re talking about," she said during an interview with Rolling Stone.

However, Doja has said her next album will be a pop project. In July, she revealed the LP is complete.

Check out Doja Cat responding to an X user who says Doja's not a rapper below.

See an X User Opine That Doja Cat Is Not a Rapper

See Doja Cat's Response