100 Women vs One Gorilla – GloRilla, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and More Lead the Most Insane Showdown Yet

The viral debate over who would win a fight between 100 men and a gorilla has gotten a specific new spin this month. The argument now revolves around women taking on the powerful primate, with rappers like GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat being part of the battalion that battles to the death.

One Gorilla vs. 100 Women

On June 13, TikTok user ecwe._ relaunched the viral gorilla battle royale scenario with all female celebrities taking on the ape. The detailed attack plan, which can be seen below, names 100 celebrities who would be involved in the hypothetical brawl in various roles. Several rappers have been given pivotal assignments. Ice Spice jokingly is among the people in the "Bait/Sacrifice" wave of the assault. Azealia Banks and Bhad Bhabie are fittingly on the "Verbal Attack" platoon.

Who Will Sqabble Up With the Beast?

The actual physical attack will go down in waves in the imaginary brawl. Included in the artists applying hands and feet to the overwhelmed ape will be GloRilla, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and JT, while Flo Milli and Cupcakke will provide moral support and "Hype Girls."

There Will Be Entertainment

As for the much-needed halftime entertainment, Nicki Minaj and Iggy Azalea have been tabbed to perform at the Royal Rumble, along with Charlie XCX, Addison Rae and Shakira.

Check out the full roster for the fictional 100 women vs. one gorilla matchup below.

See Which Rappers Will Help Take on a Gorilla in a Hypothetical Celebrity Death Match