Megan Thee Stallion Says It Was a ‘Real Wake-Up Call’ for Her Following Hospitalization for Exhaustion

Megan Thee Stallion says it was a "real wake-up call" for her following her hospitalization for exhaustion.

On Wednesday (April 1), Megan Thee Stallion hopped on her Instagram page to issue a statement after being rushed to the hospital on Tuesday (March 31) after becoming ill during her performance in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. A rep told Variety, the Houston rhymer was treated for "extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction and low metabolic levels." Megan was eventually released and is currently recovering at her home.

In her statement, which can be viewed below, Megan called her hospitalization a "real wake-up call."

"Last night was a real wake-up call for me. I've been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough. It honestly scared me," she wrote. "I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn't."

"Hotties I wanna be real with y’all because you mean everything to me and I hate letting yall down [tear-eyed emoji," she continued. "I just need one day to rest, reset, and take care of myself the way I should have been."

Megan added that she will return to the stage on Thursday (April 2).

"Stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100% the way you deserve," she wrote. "Thank you for always riding with me and loving me through everything."

On Tuesday night, The Breakfast Club's Loren Lorosa broke the news that Megan's performance in the Broadway musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre was cut short due to a medical emergency. Loren, who was in attendance, revealed Megan was replaced by another actor following a brief stoppage in the show.

A rep for Megan later confirmed with Loren in a statement that Megan was rush to the hospital after getting sick.

See Megan Thee Stallion's Statement Regarding Her Hospitalization for Exhaustion

See Megan Thee Stallion's Moulin Rouge! The Musical Curtain Call Performance