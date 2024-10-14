Doja Cat Shows Off Her Wildly Talented Surfing Skills

Doja Cat shows off her surfing skills in a video that captures the rapper completing her first barrel maneuver.

Doja Cat Catches a Wave

The California rapper and singer has been lying low in recent weeks and apparently she's been hanging 10. On Oct. 10, she shared a video of herself catching a wave with the help of renowned surfing coach Raimana Van Bastolaer. In the video, which can be seen below, Doja appears to be at a training facility as she rides on a surfboard while Van Bastolaer glides alongside her assisting her in keeping balance. He eventually legs go and Doja continues to surf into a cone of water before coming out unscathed.

"Thanks guys," she captioned the post.

Raimana Van Bastolaer also shared the post on his Instagram page along with the caption, "We all love you Doja Cat."

Doja Cat has been relatively quiet since the release Scarlet 2 Claude album back in May. She most recently made headlines back in August when she was spotted holding hands with Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn, which ignited dating rumors. The apparent hookup comes two years after Doja made headlines for DMing Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp and asking him to get her in touch with Quinn. However, Schnapp decided to screenshot and post his conversation with Doja Cat online, which prompted the Planet Her rhymer to go off.

"The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him, is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake sh*t, that’s like weasel sh*t," she vented on social media.

Schnapp then posted a TikTok apology, saying, "Guys, everything is all good. I apologized and I still follow her and love her music. No hard feelings."

Check out Doja Cat surfing below.

Watch Doja Cat Completes Her First Barrel