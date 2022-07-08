Doja Cat Calls Out Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp for Posting Her DMs About Actor Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat has called out actor Noah Schnapp after he posted a series of the Planet Her artist's direct messages about his Stranger Things co-star, Joseph Quinn.

On Thursday (July 7), Doja Cat hit up Instagram Live to let her 24.3 million followers know that she thinks 17-year-old Noah Schnapp is way out of pocket. Doja is tight over the fact that on Wednesday (July 6), the teenage Netflix star shared screen grabs of a private conversation between her and Schnapp regarding the relationship status of actor Joseph Quinn.

In the aforementioned IG Live video, the "Woman" rapper-singer directly addressed her feelings on the situation, implying that Schnapp is super shady for sharing her private DMs across social media.

"The fact that this person, that Noah did that," said Doja Cat. "Went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack, you know what I mean? That's like borderline snake shit. That's like weasel shit."

Just before calling his character into question, Doja explained that she does understand young people like Schnapp often slip up when it comes to burning bridges with others.

"To be fair, this is like a kid," said Doja Cat. "I don't know how old he is, but he's not even over, like, there's no way he's over like 21. And he might be, I could be wrong. But when you're that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb shit. I'm trying to be super fair. You do dumb shit, you say dumb shit, you fuckin’ fuck up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You're supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do it in the future."

In the since-deleted TikTok post that originally laid the groundwork for Doja Cat's rant, Noah Schnapp's screenshots highlighted a conversation in which the California native was seemingly trying to get together with 29-year-old Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn on a romantic level.

"Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu," read the DMs between Doja and Schnapp, according to CNN. "Wait no. Does he have a gf?"

That's when Noah replied to the "Vegas" artist, suggesting that she should probably try to link up with Quinn on her own.

"LMAOO slide into his DMs," Schnapp replied.

While neither Noah Schnapp or Joseph Quinn have responded publicly to Doja Cat's viral response to the perceived violation of trust, reactions to her call-out have definitely been taking shape all across social media. Some people understand why the "Need to Know" singer feels betrayed, while others can't understand why she's taking the whole thing to heart.

One Twitter user, who goes by erikaluv, took Doja to task over the fact that she has beef over something someone much younger than her did.

"Doja Cat mad asf on TikTok Live at Noah Schapp like she didn't ask some weird ass shit in his DMs in the first place," wrote the Twitter user. "It's a joke and we been knew about Joe so she's kinda buggin. Especially because he's 17 and she's 26. She's really just mad that he didn't put her on to Joe."

Another user, Jahonna K, wrote: "Just to be clear I understand both sides. I personally don't think she should've messaged him in the first place given the fact that he's only 17. But I also don't think he should've posted a private convo, so I understand both of them."

doja cat comment

This isn't the first time Doja Cat's apparent crush on Joseph Quinn has been a topic of social media banter. Back in May, the Los Angeles artist posted exactly how she feels about the Stranger Things actor in a very simple and direct manner.

Doja wrote: "Joseph Quinn fine as shit."

Watch the Clip of Doja Cat Calling Out Noah Schnapp Below.