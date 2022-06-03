Remy Ma Says Doja Cat Fans ‘Came for Her Life’ After Remy’s Comments About Doja Not Being Rapper

Remy Ma is admitting she felt the wrath of Doja Cat fans earlier this year after opining that the Planet Her rhymer is not a rapper.

On Thursday (Jun 2), Remy was interviewed by Black Compass Media pertaining to her upcoming moves and new female battle rap league Chrome 23. During the Zoom interview, Rem was asked if she was trying to work with the ever-popular Doja Cat.

“Don’t even bring her up. I thought I was giving [her] a compliment,” Remy Ma said of her soundbite about Doja that had Twitter talking. “Her whole entourage or fan base came for my life. I was like, ‘I thought I said something good.' I just woke up one morning like, 'What the fuck I did now? Like, damn.”

Back in March, Remy Ma appeared on the Drink Champs podcast, where she was asked her opinion on Doja. While giving the "Kiss Me More" rhymer props, Remy did not want to put Doja in the MC category.

"I don't think she's a rapper," Remy commented. "Let's be clear with that. I don't put her in the rapper category. I don't think she's a rapper, but she makes dope records. I think she's dope."

The quote sparked a debate on Twitter, with many people saying Remy was trippin'. "Remy ma can take several seats saying doja cat isn’t a rapper. that doesn’t even make sense," one person posted on Twitter.

Remy wasn't the first person to question Doja's rap credentials. Last year, Doja Cat fired back at people who said she wasn't a rapper during an interview with Rolling Stone.

"Anyone who says that I’m not a rapper is in denial," Doja said. "They don’t know what they’re talking about."

While she does move in and out of genres like most artists these days, in an interview last month, Doja said her next album would be predominantly rap. Doja Cat is the most nominated artist at the upcoming 2022 BET Awards, with six nominations for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, BET Her, Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.

Check out the entire interview with Remy Ma below. Fast-forward to the 46:42-mark to hear her discuss her experience with Doja Cat's fan base.