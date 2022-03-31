Doja Cat Confirms She Will Disappear After She Fulfills Current Music Obligations

Doja Cat appears to have confirmed that she will disappear from the record industry after she fulfills her current music obligations.

On Thursday (March 31), Doja Cat hopped on her Twitter page to reassure her fans that she’s not ditching her After Hours Tour but added that she’s ready to disappear once she’s done.

“For those who are seeing me at the after hours tour, i’m not bailing,” Doja tweeted. “But me not bailing doesn’t mean my ass isn’t gonna disappear right after. i still got shit i gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz i post a fuckin picture it means i’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY.”

The “Streets” rapper went on to explain that once she’s done fulfilling her contractual obligations with her current project she’s dipping from the music game.

“So yes that still means i got videos to film i got performances to do and I got content to drop so i’m pooping it out and dippin. i ain’t gone yet,” she wrote.

Doja Cat’s tweets follow a string of comments from earlier this week suggesting that she is eager to quit music as soon as possible.

It started when the Planet Her artist was on tour in South America and was scheduled to play at the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay last Tuesday (March 22).

On the festival’s opening day, Dojo’s set was canceled because of high winds and bad weather that resulted in flooding and deaths because the country's infrastructure couldn’t handle heavy torrential rains. Fans were expecting Doja to perform outside of her hotel in lieu of not being able to perform at the festival, like some of the other scheduled performers like Machine Gun Kelly. But when she didn’t do that, fans jumped on Twitter slamming Doja on their timelines for not caring about her fans.

"It’s gone and i don’t give a fuck anymore,” she responded on Twitter to the onslaught of disappointed fans. “i fuckin quit i can’t wait to fucking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me.”

On Sunday (March 27), Doja apologized for her tweets and double down on her remarks about quitting music. But on Monday (March 28), the 26-year-old rapper addressed a Florida radio station MIX 105.1 tweet, which read, “Ok so maybe @DojaCat isn’t retiring,” alongside an article about her apology.

Doja replied to the tweet: “Yes the fuck I am.”

Doja Cat, who won Female Rapper of the Year and Performer of the Year for the XXL Awards 2022 back in January, is listed as one of the highest-paid rappers of 2021, according to a curated list by a former Forbes editor.