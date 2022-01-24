Doja Cat Wins Female Rapper of the Year for XXL Awards 2022

Doja Cat has been demanding her respect in the rap game, and has shown why she deserves the credit as an XXL Awards 2022 winner.

On Jan. 24, Doja was announced as the winner of Female Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2022. She was also nominated in the category against Coi Leray, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Saweetie and Megan Thee Stallion.

The California-bred rapper has had hit records such as "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA, "Need to Know," "Get Into It (Yuh)," "You Right," "Woman" and more, all of which appear on her 2021 Planet Her album and have garnered over 200 million streams each on Spotify.

She also hit the stage on several occasions during the various award show seasons and music festivals last year, including the MTV Video Music Awards, Made in America, ACL Music Festival, Day N Vegas and more.

Last May, Doja fired off a warning to those doubtful of her rapping abilities. She tweeted at the time, "DONT EVER FUCKIN DISRESPECT ME AS A RAPPER. AFTER THE LAST SONG I DROPPED YOU WILL RESPECT MY PEN AND THATS FUCKIN THAT. Stream Very Best."

Months later, in December of 2021, Doja Cat revisited the topic of herself being acknowledged as a rapper as opposed to being deemed a pop star.

While speaking with Rolling Stone, she said that the arguments regarding how she should be classified as a rapper is a debate "that children on Twitter like to have, but nobody in the real world really cares to talk about."

She added, "Anyone who says that I’m not a rapper is in denial. They don’t know what they’re talking about."

For the XXL Awards 2022, she was also nominated for Performer of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and The People's Champ.