Doja Cat Warns People to Not Disrespect Her as a Rapper

Women rappers always find themselves as the topic of conversation on Twitter, whether it's for how they rap, dress or their contributions to hip-hop. This time around, Doja Cat responds to people wondering if she's technically a rapper, and she's urging everyone to put some respect on her pen.

On Friday (May 28), Doja Cat responded to the many opinions from hip-hop fans on social media who didn't think she deserved to receive a nomination for Best Female Hip Hop Artist when the 2021 BET Awards nominations were announced on Thursday (May 27).

"DONT EVER FUCKIN DISRESPECT ME AS A RAPPER. AFTER THE LAST SONG I DROPPED YOU WILL RESPECT MY PEN AND THATS FUCKIN THAT. Stream Very Best," Doja wrote in a tweet.

The 25-year-old rapper-singer was nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist alongside Saweetie, Cardi B, Coi Leray, Megan Thee Stallion and Latto (f.k.a. Mulatto). Upon the reveal of the category nominees, social media users went on platforms like Twitter and Instagram to express their issues with the women in the category this year.

One Twitter user wrote, "Wtf is Doja cat doin on this list? BET is for the birds."

Several comments like this one appeared on social media, causing the Los Angeles native to respond to the inquiries regarding whether or not she is an MC fit to be nominated for this category.

Other people took issue with the women who were chosen, stating that rappers like Flo Milli and Yung Baby Tate should have been nominated for this year's award ceremony. Flo Milli is nominated for Best New Artist at the 2021 BET Awards.

Another person wrote, "Flo Milli and Yung Baby Tate not being candidates for BET awards is not sitting right with me."

Since Doja Cat is a mainstream artist, many people seem to forget that the "Streets" singer does indeed rap on most of her songs. She also includes catchy melodies and choruses.

See more fan reactions to Doja Cat's BET Awards nomination for Best Female Hip Hop Artist below.