Doja Cat Admits She Lied When She Said She’d Post Her Breasts If “Say So” Made It to No. 1

While some fans rejoice that Doja Cat has secured her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, others are disappointed by the rapper not keeping the promise she made to her fans last week.

Following her chart victory on Monday (May 11), Doja Cat informed fans that despite saying she'd reveal her breasts if the remix to her record "Say So" featuring Nicki Minaj went No. 1, no peep show would occur today or ever. While speaking about the milestone in her career, the "Juicy" rapper told fans on Instagram live that she wasn't being serious.

"I'm nasty with it, I'm extra nasty with it, with a side of scam scam. I'm on my pirate shit right now, man," she started. "I'm fucking ruthless. If I say I'm gonna show boobs, just know, I'm not gonna show boobs. And I'm okay with you guys thinking from now on, when I try to use that trick, which I won't, if I do, just know mutherfucker, I am not being serious. It's a lie. Ya know, what you're gonna do."

Doja's decision to let fans in on the joke comes after she and Nicki beat Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix featuring Beyonce for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier today.

The conversation surrounding Doja's breasts stems from a tweet she sent out last week, which said, "If say so hits #1 I'll show you guys my boobs really hard." Moments after the news of her feat began to circulate the internet, many fans responded with high hopes that Doja would follow through with what she said in the tweet.

Though some of the rapper's fans appear to be let down, congratulations to Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj on their accomplishment.