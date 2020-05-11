Doja Cat has achieved No. 1 status.

On Monday (May 11), Billboard announced that Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj earned the Billboard No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart for their "Say So (Remix)." The track leaped from the sixth spot on the chart and secured both artists with their first Billboard No. 1 victory.

Since 2010, Nicki has had 109 songs from her discography debut all over the Hot 100. The 37-year-old rapper has also landed within the top 10 on 18 different occasions. Her highest charting song on the Hot 100 is "Anaconda" in 2014. As for Doja, aside from "Say So" topping the charts, her highest charting record was "Juicy" featuring Tyga, which peaked at No. 41 back in February.

Doja's remix wasn't the only legendary collaboration to drop during the last week of April. Megan Thee Stallion also released a remix of her own. Megan blessed her fans with a Houston native collab with Beyonce for "Savage." Megan and Bey now hold the No. 2 spot, making this Meg's first single to debut in the top 10. This is the first time two female rappers' songs have occupied the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

With Doja and Megan's records both featuring two of the biggest names in music in Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé, their singles were projected to fight for the No.1 spot on the chart before this week. Not to mention, both artists were trending on social media and have accumulated millions of streams ahead of this No. 1 accomplishment for Doja.

Last week, Doja revealed how she would celebrate her feat with her fans. "If say so hits #1 I'll show you guys my boobs really hard," she tweeted. While we are all unsure if this will actually happen, congratulations are definitely in order for the Hot Pink artist.