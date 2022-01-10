It's officially awards season around here. The XXL Awards 2022 nominees are finally being revealed. After much debate, the XXL staff has narrowed down the contenders in 12 categories. The XXL Awards Board Members will vote on 11 of the categories while the fans get to pick their favorite artist for the 12th award The People's Champ. Voting for all ends Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

When it comes to Album of the Year, the nominees include established names with years in the game. Nas' King's Disease II, J. Cole’s The Off-Season, Kanye West’s Donda, Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost, Doja Cat’s Planet Her, Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta’s Pain and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy are competing for the win.

Women in hip-hop had a stellar 2021. Female Rapper of the Year includes Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Saweetie, Coi Leray, Latto, Cardi B and Doja Cat. From music to their brand, these ladies delivered.

The music flowed at a rapid pace last year, but there were a few standout tracks that bested the rest. Tyler, The Creator’s “Wusyaname” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get” featuring Lil Durk and Lil Baby, Polo G’s “Rapstar,” Kanye West’s “Off the Grid” featuring Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign, Baby Keem's “Family Ties” featuring Kendrick Lamar, Moneybagg Yo’s “Time Today” and Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future, Young Thug receive nominations for Song of the Year.

Solid production supported the rappers who either climbed the charts over the last 12 months or earned critical acclaim. Among the Producer of the Year nominees are The Alchemist, Cardo, Wheezy, YC, Hit-Boy, Tyler, The Creator and Kanye West.

Check out the full list of XXL Awards nominees below, vote for your favorite artist in The People's Champ category and look out for the winners to be revealed Jan. 24.

Artist of the Year

Drake

Doja Cat

J. Cole

Kanye West

Nas

Tyler, The Creator

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Album of the Year

Doja Cat’s Planet Her

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy

J. Cole’s The Off-Season

Kanye West’s Donda

Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta’s Pain

Nas' King's Disease II

Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost

Song of the Year

Baby Keem's “Family Ties” featuring Kendrick Lamar

DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get” featuring Lil Durk, Lil Baby

Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future, Young Thug

Kanye West’s “Off the Grid” featuring Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign

Moneybagg Yo’s “Time Today”

Polo G’s “Rapstar”

Tyler, The Creator’s “Wusyaname” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign

Male Rapper of the Year

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

Lil Baby

Nas

Moneybagg Yo

Tyler, The Creator

Female Rapper of the Year

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best New Artist of the Year

Blxst

Coi Leray

EST Gee

Flo Milli

Morray

Pooh Shiesty

42 Dugg

Lyricist of the Year

Isaiah Rashad

J. Cole

Lil Baby

Nas

Tyler, The Creator

Vince Staples

Westside Gunn

Producer of the Year

Cardo

Hit-Boy

Kanye West

The Alchemist

Tyler, The Creator

Wheezy

YC

Performer of the Year

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, The Creator

Rico Nasty

Video of the Year

Baby Keem’s “Family Ties” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Cardi B’s “Up”

Drake’s “Way Too Sexy” featuring Future, Young Thug

Internet Money’s “His and Hers” featuring Don Toliver, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Sh*t”

Tyler, The Creator’s “Lumberjack”

Hip-Hop's Humanitarian of the Year

Jay-Z

Meek Mill

Megan Thee Stallion

Trae Tha Truth

Young Dolph

21 Savage

50 Cent

The People's Champ

Cardi B

Drake

Doja Cat

J. Cole

Kanye West

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo

Nas

Nicki Minaj

Playboi Carti

Polo G

Rod Wave

Saweetie

Tyler, The Creator

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Young Thug

50 Cent