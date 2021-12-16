Doja Cat Fires Back at People Who Say She’s Not a Rapper

Doja Cat is fervent about demanding respect on her name as a rapper.

The notion of whether or not Doja Cat should be considered a rapper is an ongoing conversation, likely stemming from her success as a pop star, but it's one that the California native doesn't feel should even be up for debate. During an interview with Rolling Stone, published on Thursday (Dec. 16), Doja asserts that her position in hip-hop shouldn't be questioned.

The Planet Her artist views the argument around her genre classification as one "that children on Twitter like to have, but nobody in the real world really cares to talk about."

She added, "Anyone who says that I’m not a rapper is in denial. They don’t know what they’re talking about."

Doja Cat, who has found herself at the nucleus of controversy related to racism, but dogged cancellation, has stood up for herself in the past when it comes to receiving credit as a rapper.

Back in May, after receiving a nomination for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2021 BET Awards, Doja launched a tweet for her naysayers, who didn't think she deserved the nod.

"DONT EVER FUCKIN DISRESPECT ME AS A RAPPER. AFTER THE LAST SONG I DROPPED YOU WILL RESPECT MY PEN AND THATS FUCKIN THAT. Stream Very Best," she typed.

Though the award went to Megan Thee Stallion instead, Doja is currently the highest-streamed rapper in the world on Spotify with 57.4 million monthly listeners, which puts her ahead of Lil Nas X (54.9 million), Drake (54.7 million) and all others.