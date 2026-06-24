Doja Cat Denies Alleged Song Leaks Are Real, Says ‘F**k AI’

Doja Cat has responded to a handful of leaked songs that made their way online this month, confirming they are AI-generated and not real recordings.

On Tuesday (June 23), Doja made it clear she had nothing to do with the tracks as she denounced AI in a series of posts on X.

"All of those songs that are leaking that they’re saying are mine are AI," she wrote.

She then reposted a response from a fan who wrote, "Ok thank you because something was off with the amount they were 'leaking.'"

Doja then added, "None of it is me. Really disappointed in everyone thinking that’s me :/ F**k AI for real."

The songs were quickly pulled from the internet after surfacing, leading some fans to question whether the superstar singer was being truthful.

"if them AI why would she immediately take em down n copyright em? she full of bs," one person wrote on X.

Another fan expressed doubt due to how creative the songs were.

"Ai can’t make that 'Human Nature song' and Al’s suno makes the most realistic sounding music, and they are NOT permitted to sample," they said on X. "a human has to manually go into the studio n make this! and it’s too creative! Suno is very generic. And doesn’t have the creative capacity 2 make it."

When someone responded directly to Doja and accused her of lying, the rapper shot back, "I'm not. why are you lying to yourself."

Check out Doja's posts about the leaked songs below.

See Doja Cat's Posts About the Leaked Songs

X/Doja Cat Doja Cat posts.

Doja Cat/X Doja Cat re-posts.

Doja Cat/X Doja Cat posts.

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