Doja Cat Wins Performer of the Year for XXL Awards 2022

After earning Female Rapper of the Year, Doja Cat has scored another win with Performer of the Year for the XXL Awards 2022.

The hip-pop superstar aced out fellow nominees Jack Harlow, Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Rico Nasty and Tyler, The Creator in the category, which was announced today (Jan. 24).

Doja Cat hit the stage for a year of memorable performances with creative flair in 2021. The MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Global Citizen Festival, Balmain Festival, Day N Vegas, Made in America, ACL Festival and iHeartRadio Jingle Ball shows were some of the shows she took part in.

She has a lot to be thankful for as far as her achievements in the game last year. The Los Angeles rapper’s Planet Her album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart and solidified her as one of the hottest artists in rap and pop. Additionally, Doja is among Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021 with three songs: "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA, "Streets" and "Woman," which is from 2019 album Hot Pink.

Doja Cat was was selected as the Performer of the Year by XXL's esteemed Awards Board, which consists of dozens of music industry execs, insiders and power players including Chairman/CEO of Def Jam Recordings Tunji Balogun, President of A&R at Warner Records Steve “Steve-O” Carless, Founder of The Purple Agency Phylicia Fant, Chairman and COO of Atlantic Records Julie Greenwald, Senior Vice President of A&R at Republic Records Saint Harraway, Chairman and CEO of Motown Records Ethiopia Habtemariam and more.

Plus, veteran rappers, radio personalities and producers like Sway Calloway, Just Blaze, Big Boy, E-40, Gucci Mane, Ebro Darden, Run The Jewels, Yo Gotti, Mike Dean, Big Tigga and others also participated in the voting process.

The distinguished board chose from 11 categories for this year's awards including Performer of the Year, Producer of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best New Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Video of the Year, Female Rapper of the Year, Album of the Year, Male Rapper of the Year, Hip-Hop's Humanitarian of the Year and Song of the Year. The People's Champ Award was voted on by the fans, who had the choice between 20 of some of top rappers in the rap game.

Congrats to Doja Cat for winning Performer of the Year.