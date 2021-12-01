Here Are the Most-Streamed Hip-Hop Songs on Spotify This Year

As the music chapter for 2021 closes in the next few weeks, Spotify has offered their year-end list of the most-streamed songs for the last 12 months. That list consists of tracks released by several members of the hip-hop community, all of which can be found below.

Doja Cat, who demanded her respect as a rapper several months back, has had a stellar year. Following 2020, which was comprised of hit singles and controversy surrounding alleged racism for the Los Angeles rhymer, this year, she outdid herself. Doja has three songs on Spotify's most-streamed list: "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA, "Streets" and "Woman." While "Woman" is on Doja's 2019 album, Hot Pink, two of the aforementioned tracks—"Kiss Me More" and "Woman"—appear on Doja's Planet Her LP, which also snagged her a 2022 Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. In fact, the eccentric artist received eight nods altogether, outnumbering her rap peers with the most nominations. She could also potentially walk away with Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her feature on Saweetie's "Best Friend."

Lil Nas X also appears on Spotify's most-streamed list more than once. His single "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," released alongside a headline-making, satanic-inspired visual, is actually No. 2 on the streaming service's list. The record earned the Georgia rhymer a No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and he maintained his momentum with "Industry Baby" featuring former 2020 XXL Freshman Jack Harlow. The joint effort landed at the top spot on the Hot 100 in mid-October as well after holding down the second spot behind The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's "Stay."

Speaking of The Kid Laroi, the Aussie artist has two records on the list as well. His Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 charting track "Stay" with Bieber and "Without You."

Other songs from rappers that were practically played non-stop this year are Polo G's "Rapstar," "Mood" by former 2020 XXL Freshman 24kGoldn and 2021 XXL Freshman Iann Dior, "Leave the Door Open" by the outstanding funk-rap duo Silk Sonic—comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak—and much more.

Take a look below to see the most-streamed hip-hop songs on Spotify in 2021.