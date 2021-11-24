These Are the Rappers We’re Most Thankful for This Year

As the world tries to put a pandemic in the past, accept lifestyle changes on the daily and accomplish personal goals, music is a refuge for many. It wouldn't be an overstatement to assume that some people have been holding on tight to their favorite artists as life became rather unusual. There's no better time than today to highlight some rappers we're thankful for in 2021, those who thrived while everything was topsy-turvy.

Lil Nas X has faced controversy when it comes to embracing his sexuality publicly, but he's no gimmick. The Atlanta-bred rapper has hits to spare. While it feels like Nas X is always in the news, his accomplishments overpower any headlines from his detractors. dropped two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles with "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow, all while fending off attacks on his character. Lil Nas X has always stayed true to himself, and that has real value.

Young Thug stuck to his guns in a similar fashion, as an artist who has always stressed the success of the artists under his umbrella. His YSL Records crew took center stage on the 2021 album compilation Slime Language 2. With Thug's promotion and participation of the project, it earned a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and will surely get some of his acts a plaque. That album also built anticipation for his own solo album, Punk, but he was more focused on SL2 and his artists getting shine. Of course, Punk went No. 1, too.

Take a look at rappers we’re most thankful for this year below.