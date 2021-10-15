Young Thug Releases Punk Album – Listen

Slatt! Young Thug is back with a punk rock-influenced vibe in the form of his sophomore solo album, Punk.

On Friday (Oct. 15), following a slight delay, Thugger unleashed his latest masterpiece, Punk. The album, which was first announced over the summer during the rapper's NPR Tiny Desk performance, has arrived with 20 songs and a star-studded list of guest appearances from Drake, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Juice Wrld, Mac Miller, Future, Post Malone, Gunna and more. Prior to the LP's release, Thug dropped his single "Tick Tock," demolished a Rolls-Royce with his YSL artist and protégé Gunna and gave several Lyft drivers a free and early listen to the album.

Young Thug's last release, the label compilation, Slime Language 2, dropped on April 16 and is comprised of 23 songs and bars from Drake, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Yung Bleu and appearances from his Young Stoner Life Records artists such as Gunna, Lil Duke, Yak Gotti, Strick, Yung Kayo and more.

A week after SL2 came out on Apr. 25, the LP landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 113,00 equivalent album units including 1,000 pure album sales. The initial Slime Language came out in August of 2018 and landed at No. 8 on the album chart after garnering 40,000 equivalent albums sales.

Punk is Thugger's solo follow-up to his debut album, So Much Fun, which dropped in August of 2019.

Listen to Young Thug's Punk album below.

Young Thug's Punk Album Tracklist

1. "Die Slow" featuring Strick

2. "Stresseo" featuring J. Cole and TShyne

3. "Stupid / Asking"

4. "Recognize Real" featuring Gunna

5. "Contagious"

6. "Peepin Out the Window" featuring Future and BSlime

7. "Rich Nigga Shit" featuring Juice Wrld

8. "Livin It Up" featuring Post Malone and A$AP Rocky

9. "Yea Yea Yea"

10. "Insure My Wrist" featuring Gunna

11. "Scoliosis" Lil Double O

12. "Bubbly" featuring Drake and Travis Scott

13. "Road Rage"

14. "Faces"

15. "Dropping Jewels"

16. "Fifth Day Dead"

17. "Icy Hot" featuring Doja Cat

18. "Love You More" featuring Gunna, Nate Ruess and Jeff Bhasker

19. "Hate the Game"

20. "Day Before" featuring Mac Miller

300 Entertainment / Atlantic Records