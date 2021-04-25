Young Thug has quarterbacked his team to a big win in the form of a No. 1 album.

On Sunday (April 25), Billboard announced the top 10 for this week's Billboard 200 chart, which revealed Young Stoner Life Records' compilation album, Slime Language 2, had debuted at No. 1. According to the official numbers from Nielson SoundScan, YSL's latest release moved 113,00 equivalent album units including 1,000 pure album sales. This makes it the second biggest rap debut of the year, following Rod Wave's SoulFly, which debuted to 130,000 EAU earlier this month.

SL2 contains 23 songs with features from label artists Gunna, Lil Keed, Lil Duke and more, plus high-powered cameos from Drake, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Travis Scott, Meek Mill and others. The single, "Ski," has sparked a whole social media challenge. A deluxe version of the album was released on April 23, which features additional help from DaBaby, Jim Jones and more.

Young Thug's first label compilation, Slime Language, was released in August of 2018, and debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 40,000 equivalent albums sales. The LP features Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Tracy T and more.

This year has seen a vast decline in hip-hop's domination of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2021, the No. 1 spot has only been spoken for by a hip-hop artist three times—Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red, Rod Wave's SoulFly and Young Thug's Slime Language 2—as opposed to this time last year when all but four No. 1s belonged to hip-hop artists.

Young Stoner Life Records

Other hip-hop artists in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include Rod Wave (SoulFly, No. 6), The Weeknd (The Highlights, No. 8) and Pop Smoke (Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, No. 10).

Alamo Records

The Weeknd XO / Republic

Victor Victor Worldwide

See Every Hip-Hop Song Certified Diamond in Music History